WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/09 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 25 8 .758
x-Connecticut 22 11 .667 3
x-Washington 20 14 .588
Atlanta 14 19 .424 11
New York 13 20 .394 12
Indiana 5 29 .147 20½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 23 10 .697
x-Seattle 20 13 .606 3
Dallas 17 16 .515 6
Phoenix 14 19 .424 9
Minnesota 13 20 .394 10
Los Angeles 13 20 .394 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday's Games

Dallas 86, New York 77

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.