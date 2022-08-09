Registration for Taipei beef noodle soup competition begins now



TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Registration to participate in the 222 Taipei International Beef Noodle Soup Competition has begun from now until the end of August, and the competition will take place Sept. 17-18.

Taipei City Office of Commerce held a press conference to announce the event in the lobby of Taipei City Hall on Tuesday (Aug. 9), with attendees including Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) and Taipei New Row Mian Interflow Development Association Chairman Hung Chin-lung (洪金龍), CNA reported.

Hung said that this year’s event has two categories of competition—the fresh food and the prepared frozen food. The fresh food category includes the subcategories of how they are prepared: red-braised, stewed, tomato, and creative. This year, the new category of prepared frozen food was added as the COVID-19 pandemic has made cooking at home more common.

The competition will take the form of on-site cooking at the venue on Sept. 17-18, and the 10 competitors who receive the most votes from the jurors will be announced on the same days.

Huang said during an address at the press conference that the city government expanded the scale of the competition this year because Taiwanese adore beef noodle soup and prepared frozen food has also become a part of people’s lives, per CNA.