Taiwan KMT vice chairman to visit China despite military drills

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Even though China is continuing its military drills in an attempt at intimidating Taiwan, the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) is sending its vice chairman, Andrew Hsia (夏立言), on a trip to Beijing, reports said Tuesday (Aug. 9).

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) judged a China visit by its former minister inappropriate at this time and had tried to persuade the KMT to cancel it, but apparently without success, the Liberty Times reported.

Hsia was scheduled to board a flight to Xiamen in Fujian Province Wednesday (Aug. 10) morning, and was likely to meet the Chinese government’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) chief Liu Jieyi (劉結一) and Zhang Zhijun (張志軍), the head of the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS) during his trip. The KMT official would reportedly stay in China until Aug. 27, while also meeting Taiwanese business people.

Hsia left Cabinet service over five years ago, so he is no longer required to ask for government permission to visit China, but he still needed to report the trip.

The KMT had planned to announce Hsia’s travel itinerary after he had boarded his flight, but the news leaked beforehand, according to a UDN report which said the opposition party had confirmed the trip.