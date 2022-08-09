Alexa
Man suspected of being beaten to death in central Taiwan

Neighbors said the victim could speak Vietnamese very well and had a high income

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/09 19:38
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nantou County police are treating the death of a man who worked as an agent for migrant workers as a homicide case as his body showed signs of severe beating.

On Tuesday morning (Aug. 9), the victim’s elder sister found her younger brother, a 61-year-old man surnamed Chang (張), lying in his living room almost lifeless, with his wrists and neck tightly wrapped around by electric wire, UDN reported. The sister immediately called 119 for help.

When Chang was taken to the hospital, he had lost vital signs, and showed signs of injuries around his neck, large bruises on his back, neck and head, and open wounds on his legs, according to a hospital statement. Despite having received emergency care, Chang died later.

The victim’s relatives said that Chang usually kept cash with him, at home, or in his car due to the nature of his work and wore a thick gold necklace, gold rings, and bracelets, but they were all gone. They suspected that the criminal killed Chang for his money.

As police were combing through the scene and collecting evidence, they found signs of a struggle, and are treating the case as a homicide investigation. So far, police said they have no suspects in the case, but will turn to surveillance cameras to try to identify suspects.

According to neighbors of the victim, Chang may have worked as an agent for migrant workers, could speak Vietnamese very well, had a high income, and had many people coming and going from his house frequently, per UDN.
Nantou
severe beating
homicide

