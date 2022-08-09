Anonymous thanks Pelosi for Taiwan trip on hacked Chinese website

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Decentralized international hacktivist group Anonymous on Monday (Aug. 8) hacked into the website of a Chinese gasoline generator factory to thank U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for visiting Taiwan.

That day, Anonymous hacked into the Wenling City Harvest petrol factory website in China's Zhejiang Province, according to Anonymous representative "Allez-opi_omi." The collective uploaded an html page that included the words "Taiwan Numbah Wan," Taiwan's national flag and emblem, and a message thanking U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her trip to Taiwan among other elements.

At the time of publication, the defacement along with the website have been taken offline. However, Anonymous has saved an archived version on Internet Archive's Wayback Machine.

The first image that appears is the Anonymous logo, followed by the "Taiwan Numbah Wan!" meme. This was a reference to a quote uttered by video game streamer AngryPug in 2015 to antagonize Chinese streamer Em0 during a match in the game H1Z1.

Below the slogan was Taiwan's national flag followed by its national emblem. The collective then included words "Thank you US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for visiting Taiwan!"

Next, the group embedded the music video for "Fragile," a Mandopop song sung by Malaysian rapper Namewee (黄明志) and Taiwan-based Australian singer Kimberley Chen (陳芳語). This is followed by a video that plays Taiwan's national anthem.

Footage showing Taipei 101 displaying a series of signs welcoming Nancy Pelosi appeared next. The messages in English read: "Speaker Pelosi," "Welcome to TW," "Thank you," and "TW hearts US."

Anonymous pointed out that the hack had been carried out in retaliation for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) attacks on monitors in Taiwan. Chinese hackers are suspected to be behind the defacement of digital signboards at a Taiwan Railways Administration station and 7-Eleven stores that mocked Pelosi during her visit to Taipei on Aug. 3.

Regarding the "one China" policy, the hacktivists wrote "True, there is one China, but Taiwan is the real China." They argued that the regime in Beijing is "only an imitation straight out of wish.com."

The collective then thanked China for "proving that 'girl power'" is something to be feared. While standing next to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Pelosi observed that five male senators visited Taiwan in April and said: "not too much of a fuss was made," and later added "they didn't say anything when the men came," prompting Tsai to snicker.