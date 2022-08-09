Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Bimonthly free Indonesian food and language learning event starting in August

The next event is coming on Oct. 2

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/09 18:53
Bimonthly free Indonesian food and language learning event starting in August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A series of bimonthly Indonesian-Taiwanese cultural exchange events kicked off last Sunday (August 7), with more than 40 people invited to learn Bahasa Indonesian and taste traditional dishes.

The event was co-organized by IndosuarA and the Indonesia Economic and Trade Office (IETO). Host Mira Luxita arranged the event in August to salute the independence day of Indonesia, which is on the 17th of this month.

Participants were taught simple phrases of Bahasa Indonesia, including numbers and self-introductions, while learning to play Makan Kerupuk, the traditional Indonesian cracker competition.

Bimonthly free Indonesian food and language learning event starting in August

Three participants try to eat the crackers from the rope. (Mira Luxita photo)

Participants were also asked to dance to a type of Indonesian folk music called Dangdut. Meanwhile, a variety of Indonesian food was introduced to the guests, such as tumpeng (yellow turmeric rice), cendol (coconut milk brown sugar drink), and rendang (Indonesian beef stew).

Bimonthly free Indonesian food and language learning event starting in August

Traditional Indonesian food buffet was provided. (Mira Luxita photo)

IETO trade analyst Muhammad Fuad Hamzah considered these cultural exchanges as a way to make a connection and develop business opportunities or investments, according to the CNA report.

The next event of the series will be held on Oct. 2.
Cultural Events
IETO
Language learning
food tasting

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei's Songshan Creative Park to stay open until 10pm this summer
Taipei's Songshan Creative Park to stay open until 10pm this summer
2022/07/04 18:06
Canada Day extravaganza happening in Taipei on Saturday
Canada Day extravaganza happening in Taipei on Saturday
2022/06/24 10:25
Taiwan foreign ministry's 'West Taiwan' meme goes viral
Taiwan foreign ministry's 'West Taiwan' meme goes viral
2022/03/27 12:03
Taiwan’s VP Lai notes importance of mother tongues for International Mother Language Day
Taiwan’s VP Lai notes importance of mother tongues for International Mother Language Day
2022/02/21 14:39
Taiwan allows return of food sampling at supermarkets
Taiwan allows return of food sampling at supermarkets
2021/11/10 19:52