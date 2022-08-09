Alexa
Taiwan food groups settle compensation talks over tainted cooking oil scandal

Ting Hsin will pay President Nisshin NT$170 million instead of NT$1.035 billion

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/09 20:36
Uni-President has agreed to a compensation offer from Ting Hsin in the 2014 cooking oil scandal. 

Uni-President has agreed to a compensation offer from Ting Hsin in the 2014 cooking oil scandal.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Food conglomerate Ting Hsin International has agreed to pay a subsidiary of Uni-President Enterprises NT$170 million (US$5.66 million) in compensation for a supply of tainted cooking oil in a scandal dating back to 2014, reports said Tuesday (Aug. 9).

President Nisshin Corporation had asked for NT$1.035 billion, but after more than five years of difficult court sessions and negotiations, both sides agreed on the new sum, CNA reported.

In a statement Tuesday, the Changhua District Court said that President Nisshin had bought oil products from Ting Hsin between 2012 and 2014 before processing them into products eventually sold to the public by other arms of the Uni-President Group, including the 7-Eleven convenience stores.

As the case for compensation made slow headway through the court due to factors including the difficulty of providing clear evidence, the judge tried to reconcile both parties, which resulted in the settlement reached on Aug. 4, the court said.

The Ting Hsin scandal was one of several controversies hitting Taiwan’s food sector in 2014. Questionable practices uncovered at the time involved the passing off of low-grade imported oil as higher-priced olive oil and the mixing of oil unfit for human consumption into cooking oil products.
