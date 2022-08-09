Taiwan intelligence chief ready to respond if NTU probes links to alleged plagiarism

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Security Bureau (NSB) Director General Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) said he would offer a public explanation if National Taiwan University (NTU) investigated him following its decision Tuesday (Aug. 9) to rescind the master’s thesis of his student, Taoyuan mayoral candidate Lin Chih-chien (林智堅).

Ever since resigning as mayor of Hsinchu City to campaign for mayor in Taoyuan in the Nov. 26 elections, Lin has been dogged by allegations of plagiarism concerning his master’s theses at NTU and at Chung Hua University.

NTU concluded there was sufficient evidence of plagiarism, announcing its decision Tuesday to strip the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politician of his master’s degree.

Media commentators questioned whether Chen, who served as Lin’s thesis advisor, should not bear some measure of responsibility if his student was found guilty of plagiarism, CNA reported. The nation’s top intelligence chief said that if NTU launched a probe into his intellectual responsibility, he would offer a thorough explanation.

Chen also referred to the current tension with China, saying the communist country’s military threats against Taiwan were now the top priority of national security officials.

Chung Hua University said the results of its investigation into plagiarism allegations against Lin are likely to be made public next week at the earliest.