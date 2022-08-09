Flights to and from Taiwan unaffected after China changed military drill locations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Flight routes to and from Taiwan are not affected after China changed its military drills from around Taiwan to the Bohai Sea and Yellow Sea, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) told media on Tuesday (Aug. 9).

Wang said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had recently staged a three-day military exercise around Taiwan, and under the guidance of the ministry's Civil Aeronautics Administration and Maritime Port Bureau, all inbound and outbound aircraft and ships had safely avoided the temporary danger zones created by the drills, CNA reported.

Now that China’s extended military drills are mainly taking place in the Bohai Sea and Yellow Sea areas near the Korean Peninsula, the 18 international flight routes within the Taipei Flight Information Region (FIR) are not affected.

However, the minister urged Taiwanese shipping companies, including Yang Ming Marine Corp., Evergreen Marine Corp., and Wan Hai Lines, Ltd., to pay attention to navigation safety if their ships are heading to Dalian and other ports near it.

During China’s military exercise in the past three days, more than half of the transit flights originally scheduled to stop over Taiwan had opted not to do so, but the number of flights to and from Taiwan was just over 300 each day, which was not very different from before the drills, according to the minister, per CNA.