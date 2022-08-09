Taiwan finds excessive levels of aflatoxins in Chinese dried lotus seeds

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced Tuesday (Aug. 9) that it has intercepted a shipment of dried lotus seeds from China found to contain excessive amounts of aflatoxins.

The contaminated batch of dried foods, weighing 5,940 kilograms, was imported by pharmaceutical company Huato in early July. A total of 109 μg/kg of the carcinogen was detected in the seeds, exceeding the allowed levels by nearly ten times, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This was the first violation of its kind in six months, an FDA official told CNA, and a beefed-up inspection will be conducted on the company’s lotus seed imports. About 20% to 50% of the product Huato imports will be subject to examination, he explained.

Meanwhile, the FDA said the “MAMA COOK” wood-fiber chopping boards imported by the E CHA E International Corp. from China were found to fail the leaching tests. The 1,500 units of the merchandise were destroyed.

Last week, the FDA noted that excessive levels of pesticide were detected in multiple batches of Chinese lion's mane mushrooms. Taiwan will mull a ban on the mushrooms as it carries out further assessments.