Taiwan adds 23,458 local COVID cases, 18 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 23,458 local COVID cases on Tuesday (Aug. 9), unchanged from last week.

The center logged 18 deaths and 211 imported cases for Tuesday.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron infections were reported sporadically throughout the week across northern Taiwan and the center will continue to monitor the development.

Also, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) also promoted COVID-19 vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech for young children aged between six months and five years old, citing the conclusion of an expert group meeting.

Chuang also said the government-funded PCR community testing sites, which amount to 144 nationwide, will completely phase out from Wednesday (August 10) as the country has made the test results of COVID-19 antigen rapid test as valid as PCR's, in order to allow medical institutions to better serve patients.

Local cases

The local cases included 10,867 males, 12,553 females, and 38 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported the most cases with 4,135, followed by 3,063 in Taichung City, 2,617 in Taipei City, 2,248 in Kaohsiung City, 2,151 in Taoyuan City, 1,834 in Tainan City, 1,133 in Changhua County, 719 in Miaoli County, 712 in Yunlin County, 683 in Pingtung County, 590 in Hsinchu County, 512 in Hsinchu City, 490 in Yilan County, 489 in Chiayi County, 416 in Nantou County, 411 in Hualien County, 330 in Keelung City, 290 in Chiayi City, 280 in Taitung County, 192 in Penghu County, 155 in Kinmen County, and 8 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 18 deaths announced on Tuesday included 9 males and 9 females ranging in age from less than five to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 17 had a history of chronic disease, and 11 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from June 22 to Aug. 6 and the dates of death were from July 26 to Aug. 6.

Imported cases

The 211 imported cases included 116 males and 95 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s. Between July 11 to Aug. 8, four arrived from Singapore; two each from Japan and Vietnam, one each from South Korea, Canada, Cambodia, Denmark, the Philippines, Norway, Finland, and the U.S. The countries of origin of 195 other cases are still being investigated.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 4,777,903 cases, of which 22,172​​​​​​​ were imported, 4,755,677 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 9,273 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of these deaths, 9,258 contracted the disease locally.