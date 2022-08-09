US predicts China will not attempt Taiwan invasion in next 2 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. assessment on China's timeline for an invasion of Taiwan has not changed, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said during a Pentagon press conference on Monday (Aug. 8)

Kahl said the Pentagon has not changed its prediction that China would not attempt to seize Taiwan militarily in the next two years in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip.

"Clearly the (People's Republic of China) is trying to coerce Taiwan, clearly they're trying to coerce the international community and all I'll say is we're not going to take the bait and it's not going to work," the under secretary said.

In response to Pelosi’s visit, China has launched large-scale military exercises. From Aug. 4-7, it launched ballistic missiles near Taiwan and deployed military aircraft and vessels across the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

China has also announced that the People's Liberation Army will begin holding "regular" military drills east of the Taiwan Strait median line. The joint drills will focus on anti-submarine and sea assault operations, according to China’s Eastern Theater Command.

Kahl said the U.S. will “continue to fly, to sail and to operate wherever international law allows us to do so, and that includes in the Taiwan Strait.” The U.S. will also stand by its regional allies and partners, he added.

During a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 3, Pelosi said her visit makes it "unequivocally clear" that the U.S. will not abandon its commitment to Taiwan. On Monday (Aug. 8), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said during a CNN interview that Taiwan is not scared of China and will continue to welcome leaders of democratic countries to visit.