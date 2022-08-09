Blackpink coming to Taiwan for concert in March

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The South Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink on Monday (Aug. 8) announced that Taiwan will be included in its world tour, which kicks off in October.

Blackpink announced its world tour will run from Oct. 15, 2022 to June 21, 2023, with stops in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Thus far, the sole city in Taiwan on the list is Kaohsiung, where they are slated to perform on March 18, 2023, but more cities could be added to the list as the press release ends with the words "and more." Chinese cities are notably absent from the list, except for Hong Kong.

Blackpink was established by YG Entertainment in 2016 and consists of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group was quickly catapulted to stardom with its hit single album "Square One" and by 2020 was labeled by Elle "the biggest girl group on the planet."

Their first full album, simply titled "The Album," released in 2020, debuted at number two on the billboard 200, setting the record for the highest first-week sales for a K-pop group's debut album and the biggest chart debut by an all-female group in over a decade. After two years without new material, the group is set to release its second studio album "Born Pink" in September and its new world tour goes by the same name.

The tour will start in Seoul, South Korea on Oct. 15 and is currently scheduled to include 26 venues, including Kaohsiung on March 18. This represents the group's second time performing in Taiwan, with the first being a concert in Taipei in 2019.