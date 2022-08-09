US to hold Taiwan Strait transits in 'coming weeks'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite continued military exercises around Taiwan, the U.S. Defense Department on Monday (Aug. 8) announced that it will hold freedom of navigation operations in the Taiwan Strait in "the coming weeks."

During a press conference, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said that the current crisis in the Taiwan Strait is "essentially a manufactured one by Beijing." Kahl pointed out that U.S. congressmen regularly visit Taiwan, as do lawmakers from around the world.

He said that nothing about U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan had changed "one iota" of Washington's policy toward Taiwan or China. Kahl vowed that the U.S. will maintain its "one China" policy and objects to any change in the status quo.

The defense department official asserted that China's reaction to Pelosi's visit was "completely unnecessary." He warned that China is "trying to coerce Taiwan" and the international community, but he pledged that the U.S. is "not going to take the bait" and the entire situation is a "manufactured crisis."

Kahl said that the U.S. will not overreact as it would "only play to Beijing's advantage." Instead, the official stated that the U.S. military will "continue to fly, to sail and to operate wherever international law allows us to do so, and that includes in the Taiwan Strait."

When asked whether China will be able to conquer Taiwan in two years, Kahl simply said "no."

As to what the U.S. is planning to do to stop China from changing the status quo, Kahl said that it is vital that China realizes that American forces in the region will continue to operate in the region, including in the Taiwan Strait, in accordance with international law. He told reporters the U.S. will continue to conduct Taiwan Strait transits "in the coming weeks."

Kahl added that the U.S. military will also carry out freedom of navigation operations in the region as it continues to "stand by our allies and partners."