Monday's Major League Linescores

|Toronto
|001
|001
|020
|—
|4
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|302
|001
|01x
|—
|7
|9
|2
Kikuchi, Thornton (6), Richards (8) and Jansen; Lyles, Pérez (6), Tate (7), Krehbiel (8), Bautista (8) and Rutschman. W_Lyles 9-8. L_Kikuchi 4-6. Sv_Bautista (5). HRs_Toronto, Biggio (3), Chapman (22). Baltimore, Urías (12), Santander (20), Mountcastle (15), Hays (13).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|9
|0
|New York
|201
|000
|02x
|—
|5
|7
|2
Dunn, Gibaut (5), Cessa (7), Hendrix (8) and Papierski; Bassitt, Ottavino (9) and McCann. W_Bassitt 9-7. L_Dunn 0-1. HRs_New York, Marte (12).