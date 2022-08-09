Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Monday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/08/09 10:15
Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 001 001 020 4 12 0
Baltimore 302 001 01x 7 9 2

Kikuchi, Thornton (6), Richards (8) and Jansen; Lyles, Pérez (6), Tate (7), Krehbiel (8), Bautista (8) and Rutschman. W_Lyles 9-8. L_Kikuchi 4-6. Sv_Bautista (5). HRs_Toronto, Biggio (3), Chapman (22). Baltimore, Urías (12), Santander (20), Mountcastle (15), Hays (13).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 000 100 000 1 9 0
New York 201 000 02x 5 7 2

Dunn, Gibaut (5), Cessa (7), Hendrix (8) and Papierski; Bassitt, Ottavino (9) and McCann. W_Bassitt 9-7. L_Dunn 0-1. HRs_New York, Marte (12).