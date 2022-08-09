Taiwan tracks 39 Chinese military aircraft, 13 warships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 39 Chinese military aircraft and 13 warships around the country as of 5 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 8).

Of the 39 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 21 entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), with 14 crossing the median line, including eight Sukhoi Su-30 fighter planes and six Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, according to the MND.

Meanwhile, four Shenyang J-16 fighter planes, two Xian JH-7 fighter bombers, and one KA-28 anti-submarine warfare helicopter were tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.

Taiwan’s armed forces monitored the situation and responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems to track the Chinese military aircraft and warships, the MND said.

In response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on Aug. 2-3, China originally announced it would hold live-fire drills around Taiwan from Aug. 4-7. However, on Monday, China’s Eastern Theater Command said it would continue to carry out joint drills focusing on anti-submarine and sea assault operations, according to Reuters.

“In the face of military intimidation created by China, Taiwan will not be afraid nor back down, and will more firmly defend its sovereignty, national security, and free and democratic way of life,” Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in response to Beijing’s continued military harassment.



Flight paths of 21 out of 39 Chinese planes on Aug. 8. (MND image)