Taiwan foreign minister hits back at China's military intimidation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is not scared of China and will continue to welcome leaders of democratic countries to visit, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said in an interview on Monday (Aug. 8).

Speaking to CNN, Wu said that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit symbolized America’s firm support for Taiwan’s democracy and encouraged it to spotlight its democratic resilience, per a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release. In response, China kicked off a wave of military exercises upon her departure, launching ballistic missiles around Taiwan and deploying military aircraft and ships across the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

China has no right to interfere with whom Taiwan is friends with, or the wishes of other countries to engage with Taiwan, Wu said. Taiwan will continue to welcome leaders of democratic countries to visit and will maintain friendly interactions with like-minded nations, he added.

"China has always been threatening Taiwan for years and it's getting more serious in the last few years," Wu said, in order to weaken Taiwan’s values of democracy, freedom and human rights. He condemned Beijing’s actions as provocative and highly dangerous.

"Whether Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan or not, the Chinese military threat against Taiwan has always been there and that is the fact that we need to deal with," CNN quoted him as saying.

Wu also pointed out that in addition to military intimidation, China has used economic coercion, cyber warfare, and disinformation to isolate and suppress Taiwan in the international community, per the press release. He said the expansion of authoritarianism is not limited to Taiwan, noting that China has also caused regional unrest in the East China Sea, South China Sea, Pacific Ocean, Africa, Latin America and other places, according to the press release.

Beijing’s expansion ambitions have spread to the world, Wu said.

When asked about his concerns of a real Chinese attack, Wu said: "I worry that China may really launch a war against Taiwan. But what it is doing right now is trying to scare us and the best way to deal with it (is) to show to China that we are not scared."

The foreign minister said Taiwan will actively strengthen its self-defense capabilities and cooperate with like-minded countries to jointly defend the values of democracy and human rights. Taiwan will also maintain the status quo of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and work with the global community to fight against the expansion of authoritarianism, he added.

"The important thing for us is that we need to be prepared," Wu said. "We want to defend the freedom and democracy that we enjoy over here. Nobody can take that away from us."

Chinese state-run media on Sunday (Aug. 7) announced that the People's Liberation Army will begin holding "regular" military drills east of Taiwan's median line.

In a two-day whirlwind tour, Pelosi met with President Tsai Ing-wen and was awarded the Order of Propitious Clouds with a Special Grand Cordon. She met with many top government officials and human rights activists, and held a virtual meeting with Mark Liu (劉德音), chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.