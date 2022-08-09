Argentina defender Senesi joins Bournemouth from Feyenoord

LONDON (AP) — Argentina defender Marcos Senesi signed for Bournemouth on Monday two days after the newly promoted club made a winning start in the English Premier League.

Bournemouth said the 25-year-old Senesi signed a four-year contract but did not state the transfer fee it paid Feyenoord. The price was reported as 15 million euros ($15.3 million).

Senesi made his debut for Argentina in June, in a friendly against Estonia, after helping Feyenoord reach the Europa Conference League final which the Dutch club lost to Roma.

Bournemouth is back in the Premier League after a two-year absence and opened with a 2-0 home win against Aston Villa on Saturday.

