Monday At The Thoreau Club Concord, Mass. Purse: $115,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CONCORD, MASS. (AP) _ Results Monday from Thoreau Tennis Open 125 at The Thoreau Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Qualification

Eva Lys (3), Germany, def. Emiliana Arango (8), Colombia, 6-2, 7-5.

Kayla Day (7), United States, def. Moyuka Uchijima (1), Japan, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Magdalena Frech (4), Poland, def. Anastasia Tikhonova, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.