Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/08 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 70 39 .642 _ _ 4-6 L-5 41-15 29-24
Toronto 60 48 .556 +2 6-4 W-1 34-21 26-27
Tampa Bay 58 50 .537 11½ _ 5-5 W-1 33-21 25-29
Baltimore 56 52 .519 13½ 2 7-3 L-1 31-21 25-31
Boston 54 56 .491 16½ 5 4-6 L-2 26-27 28-29
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 57 51 .528 _ _ 5-5 L-1 31-25 26-26
Cleveland 56 52 .519 1 2 6-4 W-2 29-22 27-30
Chicago 55 53 .509 2 3 6-4 W-1 25-29 30-24
Kansas City 44 65 .404 13½ 14½ 5-5 W-2 25-31 19-34
Detroit 43 67 .391 15 16 3-7 L-1 26-30 17-37
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 70 40 .636 _ _ 5-5 L-2 34-17 36-23
Seattle 59 51 .536 11 _ 5-5 W-1 29-25 30-26
Texas 48 60 .444 21 10 4-6 L-1 23-31 25-29
Los Angeles 46 63 .422 23½ 12½ 4-6 L-1 24-32 22-31
Oakland 41 68 .376 28½ 17½ 5-5 L-2 17-35 24-33

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 70 39 .642 _ _ 8-2 W-3 35-18 35-21
Atlanta 64 46 .582 +3½ 5-5 L-3 37-22 27-24
Philadelphia 60 48 .556 9-1 W-5 30-25 30-23
Miami 49 59 .454 20½ 10½ 3-7 W-1 23-28 26-31
Washington 36 74 .327 34½ 24½ 2-8 L-5 17-40 19-34
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 60 48 .556 _ _ 9-1 W-7 35-20 25-28
Milwaukee 58 50 .537 2 4-6 L-2 27-22 31-28
Cincinnati 44 63 .411 15½ 15 6-4 W-2 24-32 20-31
Pittsburgh 44 64 .407 16 15½ 4-6 W-1 24-29 20-35
Chicago 43 64 .402 16½ 16 3-7 L-1 22-33 21-31
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 75 33 .694 _ _ 9-1 W-8 38-15 37-18
San Diego 61 50 .550 15½ _ 5-5 L-4 31-23 30-27
San Francisco 53 55 .491 22 5-5 W-2 29-27 24-28
Arizona 48 59 .449 26½ 11 4-6 W-1 29-28 19-31
Colorado 48 63 .432 28½ 13 3-7 L-1 30-27 18-36

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Cleveland 1, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 0

Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 13, Boston 5

Toronto 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 2

St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 3

San Francisco 6, Oakland 4

Monday's Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-4) at Kansas City (Singer 4-4), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Manoah 12-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at Boston (Hill 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-6) at Detroit (Alexander 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 9-2) at Houston (Urquidy 10-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-4) at Seattle (Castillo 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 13, Washington 1

Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9

N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 2

San Francisco 6, Oakland 4

Arizona 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0

Monday's Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami (Garrett 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at Boston (Hill 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 1-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 8-8) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-8) at Arizona (Henry 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-5), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.