USL Championship Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/08 22:05
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Louisville 15 3 4 49 47 16
Tampa Bay 14 3 6 48 48 23
Memphis 14 5 3 45 42 22
Pittsburgh 13 6 4 43 38 26
Birmingham 12 6 5 41 35 20
Detroit City FC 9 5 8 35 28 21
Miami 9 7 7 34 27 23
Tulsa 7 12 4 25 29 40
Indy 6 12 4 22 24 35
Loudoun 5 14 3 18 23 45
Hartford 4 14 5 17 23 36
Atlanta 2 4 16 4 16 28 64
Charleston 3 16 4 13 27 52
New York Red Bulls II 2 17 3 9 12 45
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
San Antonio 16 4 2 50 37 18
San Diego 14 5 4 46 52 36
Colorado Springs 13 8 2 41 46 38
New Mexico 10 5 8 38 34 24
Sacramento 10 5 7 37 29 23
El Paso 9 10 6 33 39 31
Las Vegas 9 8 6 33 27 27
LA Galaxy II 9 11 4 31 39 46
Oakland 6 7 11 29 37 35
Phoenix 8 10 5 29 33 39
Rio Grande Valley 7 11 5 26 26 30
MONTEREY BAY FC 8 11 2 26 27 38
Orange County 5 10 8 23 37 41

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, July 31

New Mexico 2, New York Red Bulls II 1

Wednesday, August 3

Memphis 2, New York Red Bulls II 1

Sacramento 2, New Mexico 1

Saturday, August 6

Pittsburgh 2, Indy 0

Loudoun 2, LA Galaxy II 0

Tampa Bay 1, Detroit City FC 0

Birmingham 6, Atlanta 0

Louisville 4, Charleston 1

Memphis 3, Hartford 1

Miami 3, New Mexico 0

Monterey Bay FC 1, El Paso 0

Colorado 3, Orange County 3, tie

San Diego 3, San Antonio 0

Las Vegas 0, Phoenix 0, tie

Rio Grande Valley 1, Sacramento 1, tie

Tuesday, August 9

Atlanta at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 10

Tulsa at Miami, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 12

Charleston at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

El Paso at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 13

Indy at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 14

New Mexico at LA Galaxy II, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, August 17

Detroit City FC at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Memphis at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Las Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Sacramento, 11 p.m.