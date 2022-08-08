Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/08 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 25 8 .758
x-Connecticut 22 11 .667 3
x-Washington 20 14 .588
Atlanta 14 19 .424 11
New York 13 19 .406 11½
Indiana 5 29 .147 20½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 23 10 .697
x-Seattle 20 13 .606 3
Dallas 16 16 .500
Phoenix 14 19 .424 9
Minnesota 13 20 .394 10
Los Angeles 13 20 .394 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday's Games

Chicago 94, Connecticut 91

Las Vegas 89, Seattle 81

Los Angeles 79, Washington 76

Minnesota 81, Atlanta 71

Monday's Games

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.