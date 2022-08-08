WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|25
|8
|.758
|—
|x-Connecticut
|22
|11
|.667
|3
|x-Washington
|20
|14
|.588
|5½
|Atlanta
|14
|19
|.424
|11
|New York
|13
|19
|.406
|11½
|Indiana
|5
|29
|.147
|20½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|23
|10
|.697
|—
|x-Seattle
|20
|13
|.606
|3
|Dallas
|16
|16
|.500
|6½
|Phoenix
|14
|19
|.424
|9
|Minnesota
|13
|20
|.394
|10
|Los Angeles
|13
|20
|.394
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Chicago 94, Connecticut 91
Las Vegas 89, Seattle 81
Los Angeles 79, Washington 76
Minnesota 81, Atlanta 71
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.