Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/08 22:00
NFL Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 11 27
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 27 11
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas 27, Jacksonville 11, Canton, OH

Thursday, Aug. 11

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.