Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, August 8, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, pleasant;83;75;Clouds and sun;82;75;SW;11;82%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very hot;113;92;Sunny and very warm;109;91;NNW;9;39%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy this morning;95;73;Plenty of sunshine;94;74;WSW;16;45%;1%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;84;74;Windy in the p.m.;85;74;ENE;13;53%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;74;57;Clouds and sun;76;59;NE;10;63%;4%;6

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;59;52;Cloudy with a shower;59;47;NE;8;76%;55%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;100;77;Mostly sunny;97;74;NE;8;16%;6%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as warm;71;58;A couple of showers;72;58;NE;12;65%;99%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Nice with some sun;70;55;Partly sunny, breezy;64;50;SSW;15;71%;26%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, windy;89;81;Winds subsiding;91;79;N;16;33%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;57;50;An afternoon shower;58;47;SE;6;84%;78%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and seasonable;113;86;Breezy and hot;112;86;NW;16;15%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Some sun;94;73;Partly sunny;93;71;S;6;56%;6%;7

Bangalore, India;A few showers;75;68;Winds subsiding;78;67;WSW;16;74%;44%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Rain and a t-storm;85;78;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;WSW;6;77%;67%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;86;75;Sunshine, pleasant;86;75;SSE;9;61%;3%;9

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;82;72;Rain and drizzle;81;68;WSW;4;68%;66%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Hot with a t-storm;90;66;Thunderstorms;80;63;W;7;81%;99%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;79;60;Sun and some clouds;80;59;NNE;6;40%;3%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Becoming cloudy;69;49;A morning shower;67;53;SE;8;68%;94%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;89;61;Clouds and sun, warm;88;61;NNW;6;34%;2%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little rain;76;59;Partly sunny;83;61;N;10;44%;4%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Turning sunny;75;57;Sunny and warm;80;61;NE;8;54%;2%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine, hot, humid;91;70;Partly sunny and hot;92;68;NE;11;38%;7%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;78;62;Mostly cloudy;84;61;ENE;6;36%;18%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Inc. clouds;57;47;Partly sunny;57;42;ENE;7;66%;26%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;86;62;Lots of sun, nice;87;63;NE;7;31%;2%;11

Busan, South Korea;A stray t-storm, hot;92;83;A stray t-storm, hot;91;82;SW;12;66%;83%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;95;79;Plenty of sunshine;94;78;NNE;8;33%;1%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;66;50;Clouds and sun, nice;67;52;NNW;7;70%;25%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;An afternoon shower;84;67;A little a.m. rain;83;67;SSE;5;64%;72%;6

Chennai, India;A morning shower;97;82;Partly sunny, breezy;96;81;WSW;15;65%;23%;11

Chicago, United States;Heavy thunderstorms;85;66;Partly sunny;76;65;NNE;11;65%;10%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;87;78;A few showers;87;78;WSW;12;73%;96%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a shower;68;53;Partly sunny, nice;71;55;SW;6;69%;27%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;88;81;Humid;87;82;WNW;6;80%;38%;13

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;99;81;A t-storm around;96;79;ENE;8;48%;55%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;86;66;High clouds;86;70;SSE;8;60%;7%;4

Delhi, India;Variable cloudiness;93;83;A t-storm around;95;84;ESE;7;71%;52%;7

Denver, United States;A p.m. thunderstorm;87;64;Plenty of sun;93;65;S;8;32%;2%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hot with a t-storm;94;81;Hot, a p.m. shower;91;80;SE;16;69%;89%;6

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;89;72;Showers around;91;73;SSE;9;60%;64%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;71;53;Partly sunny;73;54;SSE;5;65%;5%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;96;71;Plenty of sunshine;95;71;NE;8;18%;2%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;84;72;Sunny and nice;82;75;ENE;5;73%;11%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;92;78;A t-storm around;92;79;SSE;6;71%;48%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sun;80;50;Plenty of sunshine;83;52;ENE;6;30%;0%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;89;76;A thunderstorm;88;75;ESE;9;69%;88%;7

Helsinki, Finland;A shower in spots;63;51;Mostly sunny;70;51;W;6;64%;3%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;86;77;Couple of t-storms;88;77;WNW;9;81%;93%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;A couple of t-storms;86;79;NE;8;81%;97%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;88;76;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;ENE;16;62%;57%;8

Hyderabad, India;Heavy thunderstorms;77;72;A t-storm in spots;78;72;W;16;80%;99%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;92;79;Mostly sunny;95;80;NNE;8;55%;13%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasingly windy;86;75;Breezy and very warm;88;74;NNE;15;56%;5%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;77;Mostly sunny;91;77;ESE;8;59%;42%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;99;91;Sun and clouds;98;91;S;8;56%;11%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;68;43;Plenty of sunshine;69;43;N;6;37%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;91;65;Sunny and pleasant;89;66;N;6;20%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing, hot, humid;95;82;A strong t-storm;95;82;ENE;6;72%;89%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;86;70;Couple of t-storms;85;70;SE;5;76%;97%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sunshine;91;79;Variable cloudiness;91;80;S;10;52%;66%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Humid;72;61;A t-storm in spots;72;63;NNW;10;62%;73%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;89;81;A t-storm in spots;91;80;ENE;17;58%;51%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;85;69;Partly sunny, nice;83;69;WSW;8;58%;7%;10

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;88;80;A couple of showers;85;80;ESE;16;82%;98%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;91;77;Periods of sun;92;78;N;5;67%;75%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;53;28;Breezy in the p.m.;59;27;ENE;11;33%;6%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;84;74;Rather cloudy;84;74;SW;12;74%;44%;5

Lima, Peru;Sun and some clouds;62;58;Partly sunny;61;58;S;7;78%;3%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;78;63;Mostly sunny, nice;82;64;N;6;66%;1%;9

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine, very warm;82;61;Partly sunny, warm;80;60;ENE;8;53%;2%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun;89;66;Partly sunny;88;66;S;7;56%;10%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;74;67;Partly sunny;74;66;SSW;6;79%;3%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;96;74;Very hot;98;75;S;5;28%;7%;9

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;87;81;A shower in the p.m.;86;80;W;12;72%;86%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;93;78;Partly sunny;94;78;SE;5;61%;5%;10

Manila, Philippines;Downpours;84;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;SE;7;69%;82%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;56;41;Mostly sunny;56;40;NNE;6;65%;1%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;73;55;A t-storm or two;71;55;NNE;9;66%;93%;14

Miami, United States;A stray a.m. shower;90;82;A stray thunderstorm;90;82;E;14;65%;58%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy;72;52;A thundershower;72;55;N;7;67%;85%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;86;73;A shower in the p.m.;88;76;SSW;15;60%;85%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;55;47;Decreasing clouds;54;44;E;10;74%;10%;4

Montreal, Canada;A heavy thunderstorm;68;60;Mostly cloudy;68;61;NNW;4;81%;15%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;73;61;Sunny and nice;71;58;N;12;73%;5%;5

Mumbai, India;Heavy thunderstorms;82;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;80;WSW;15;93%;100%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;Cloudy;76;52;NNE;7;54%;10%;6

New York, United States;Sunshine, hot, humid;93;80;A t-storm around;94;77;SW;9;59%;64%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;93;74;Abundant sunshine;93;73;W;6;46%;1%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the a.m.;77;59;Mostly cloudy;79;58;NE;7;65%;77%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower and t-storm;94;82;A stray shower;94;81;SSW;9;60%;49%;9

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;69;51;Partial sunshine;69;57;SSE;9;68%;22%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Thunderstorms;69;59;More clouds than sun;70;58;SSW;7;82%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;83;76;A morning shower;83;76;E;14;75%;92%;7

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;WNW;6;86%;84%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;93;77;Sun and clouds;93;77;ENE;6;66%;31%;12

Paris, France;Very warm;83;63;Very warm;86;67;NNE;9;40%;0%;7

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;61;48;Breezy with showers;55;47;SSW;14;69%;100%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;Mostly cloudy;86;77;W;6;77%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;89;74;Breezy in the p.m.;91;75;SE;17;61%;32%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;75;Partly sunny, warm;99;74;S;8;44%;13%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;76;55;Partly sunny;76;56;ESE;4;43%;3%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;83;75;Rain and a t-storm;82;66;SE;6;83%;100%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;71;50;Sun and clouds, nice;71;53;S;8;46%;44%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny, nice;77;64;Mostly sunny, nice;78;64;W;6;74%;4%;10

Recife, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;82;72;A morning shower;82;71;SSE;10;68%;80%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;54;51;Low clouds;56;48;SW;12;89%;67%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;67;56;Sun and some clouds;69;57;NNW;6;68%;27%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;78;70;A little p.m. rain;74;69;NE;7;86%;100%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;114;92;Hot, turning breezy;113;90;N;13;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;70;NNE;7;53%;46%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Variable cloudiness;69;53;Mostly sunny;70;57;WNW;7;70%;11%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;71;61;Partly sunny, nice;71;62;W;13;66%;2%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;76;66;Cloudy, a t-storm;78;66;ENE;8;70%;89%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;87;80;Breezy;87;79;E;14;72%;74%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;78;64;A p.m. t-storm;76;64;NE;7;94%;83%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Afternoon showers;75;61;A downpour;75;64;NW;8;63%;82%;11

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;57;34;Milder;69;41;E;4;44%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;88;75;Partial sunshine;91;74;NNE;7;70%;29%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;86;62;Sunny and very warm;91;64;NNW;5;51%;2%;9

Seattle, United States;Sunny and very warm;86;60;Partly sunny;78;59;N;7;66%;30%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;72;SSW;11;92%;100%;4

Shanghai, China;Some sun, very hot;100;84;Very hot;100;84;SSE;13;48%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;An afternoon shower;90;80;A t-storm around;90;80;SSE;9;67%;53%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Warm with sunshine;85;58;Periods of sun;86;58;ENE;8;44%;10%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the a.m.;88;80;A shower in the a.m.;88;80;E;11;69%;74%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Nice with sunshine;73;52;Partly sunny, nice;74;58;SSW;7;51%;6%;4

Sydney, Australia;Windy with a shower;60;49;A couple of showers;58;50;S;15;69%;97%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A few p.m. showers;93;82;Very windy;96;80;SE;12;50%;28%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;67;53;Clouds and sun, nice;70;55;W;6;68%;26%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;96;73;Mostly sunny;93;72;NNE;8;28%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;86;70;A stray shower;85;70;ENE;10;54%;61%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and warm;102;79;Plenty of sunshine;98;77;WSW;8;22%;6%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;88;74;Sunny and pleasant;88;74;N;10;51%;2%;11

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm around;99;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;72;SSE;6;39%;43%;9

Tokyo, Japan;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;81;Hot, becoming windy;92;81;SW;16;66%;14%;10

Toronto, Canada;Heavy thunderstorms;79;65;Variable cloudiness;73;62;NNW;8;77%;4%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;88;76;Sunshine and nice;88;75;ENE;5;66%;25%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;A strong t-storm;97;75;Mostly sunny;94;75;NNW;9;54%;26%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;75;48;A t-storm around;75;54;SE;3;53%;69%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and very warm;82;63;Remaining very warm;81;65;NNE;5;57%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;Periods of rain;78;58;Mostly cloudy;81;59;N;9;38%;4%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Showers around;89;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;77;W;4;60%;78%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;71;54;A thundershower;71;53;NNE;6;68%;82%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;73;57;Partly sunny;73;56;NNE;8;59%;33%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;48;46;Very windy;51;44;SSE;24;80%;91%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy thunderstorms;87;75;Couple of t-storms;80;75;E;5;88%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Variable cloudiness;91;67;Sunny and beautiful;88;68;NNE;5;42%;14%;9

_____

