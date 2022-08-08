Taiwan ultra-runner aims for top spot at 3,100-mile run

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese ultra-runner Lo Wei-ming (羅維銘) aims for top spot at this year’s Self-Transcendence 3,100 Mile Race, in which he finished second last year.

The 26th annual event will begin on Sept. 5 in New York City and last for 52 days, with 14 elite ultramarathon runners around the world having been invited to participate, CNA reported.

Each year, only 10 to 15 stellar athletes are chosen from numerous applicants based on their prior achievements in the ultrarunning community, ability to complete the distance, and other factors.

In order to cover 3,100 miles (4989km) in 52 days, participating runners must log an average of 59.6 miles (95.9 km) per day, according to an introduction on the event’s website. Runners begin at 6 a.m. and run for extended periods throughout the day, taking breaks as needed, the introduction says.

Besides Lo, female untra-runner Yang Huang-lan (楊皇蘭) has also been selected to join the field.

Lo, 58, began his marathon career right after he retired from the Army special forces in 2002, per CNA. He participated in the 3,100-mile race for the first time last year, and finished the run in 48 days, 11 hours, 52 minutes, and 1 second. He was runner-up to Italian runner, Andrea Marcato.

Lo went viral during the event by ditching his running shoes and wearing flip-flops.