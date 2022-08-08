Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s exports grow for 25th consecutive month in July

The country's exports hit US$289.97 billion in first seven months, up 18.4% YoY

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/08 19:35
Taiwan’s exports grow for 25th consecutive month in July

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s exports grew for a 25th consecutive month in July, marking the longest period of growth in nearly 10 years, according to CNA.

Data compiled by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) tallied the country's exports for July at US$43.32 billion (NT$1.3 trillion), up 14.2 percent from the previous year. This is the second-highest monthly value ever, according to the MOF.

In the first seven months of this year, the country's exports hit US$289.97 billion, up 18.4% from a year earlier.
exports
MOF

RELATED ARTICLES

US senators urge signing of income tax treaty with Taiwan
US senators urge signing of income tax treaty with Taiwan
2022/07/29 19:55
US bill seeks to speed arms shipments to Taiwan amid 'CCP aggression'
US bill seeks to speed arms shipments to Taiwan amid 'CCP aggression'
2022/07/04 11:54
Taiwan questions Macau report of COVID on mangoes
Taiwan questions Macau report of COVID on mangoes
2022/07/01 14:15
Taiwan records US$55.43 billion in May exports
Taiwan records US$55.43 billion in May exports
2022/06/21 16:17
Taiwan scrambles to divert grouper exports to other countries after China ban
Taiwan scrambles to divert grouper exports to other countries after China ban
2022/06/17 14:55