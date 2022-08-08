Taiwan’s exports grow for 25th consecutive month in July

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s exports grew for a 25th consecutive month in July, marking the longest period of growth in nearly 10 years, according to CNA.

Data compiled by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) tallied the country's exports for July at US$43.32 billion (NT$1.3 trillion), up 14.2 percent from the previous year. This is the second-highest monthly value ever, according to the MOF.

In the first seven months of this year, the country's exports hit US$289.97 billion, up 18.4% from a year earlier.