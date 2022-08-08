"hello Summer Privileges" welcomes 2nd phase of Consumption Voucher Scheme

Remarks:



1. hello members must spend through designated electronic payment methods (Alipay HK, BoC Pay, Octopus, PayMe from HSBC, Tap & Go and WeChat Pay HK) and upload receipts through Hang Lung Malls App to be eligible to receive the AEON gift certificate.



2. Quotas apply, and the AEON gift certificate are available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.



3. Each member is entitled to receive AEON gift certificate once (One time) during the event period.



4. Eligible transactions can be enjoyed with other shopping privileges including but not limited to "Summer Lucky Draw" and "Birthday Bonus Point".



5. Terms and Conditions apply



1. hello members must spend through designated electronic payment methods and upload sales receipts and electronic payment slips through Hang Lung Malls App to be eligible to participate in the lucky draw.



2. hello members must upload sales receipts and electronic payment slips through Hang Lung Malls App within seven calendar days of the relevant transaction (inclusive of the day of the relevant transaction); registrations cannot be made after 11:00pm on August 31, 2022 onwards.



3. The number of lucky draw chances are calculated based on the date of the relevant transactions indicated in the sales receipts and electronic payment slips, and for transactions conducted on the same day, a hello member is entitled to participate in the lucky draw up to ten times.



4. Each new hello member is entitled to participate in the lucky draw one extra time during the event period.



5. Terms and Conditions apply

