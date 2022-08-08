Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport lifts transit bans

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport announced Monday (Aug. 8) the removal of three restrictions that will reduce the hassle for transit/transfer passengers.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said the bans are being lifted starting Monday considering the increase in transit passengers and a risk assessment, CNA quoted chief Victor Wang (王必勝) as saying.

Passengers will no longer need to be directed to designated areas and wait for the next flight. They are now allowed to move freely in the departure hall where they can shop and dine.

Given the volatility of flight schedules, transit passengers can now spend more than 12 hours at the airport. Previously, a 12-hour limit was set for a stopover.

In addition, the rule that both flights must be registered on the same ticket has been waived. It has been adjusted to the practice before the COVID-19 hit, meaning the airline operating the first flight is required to ensure transit services are available for the airline running the following flight.

According to the airport, a total of 88,000 transferring passengers were recorded between June 15 and July 31. The daily tally hit a record 5,000 in August, indicating a need for a policy change for more efficient services.