Forecast predicts Taipei versions of ‘Manhattanhenge’

CWB recommends spectators wear sunglasses to protect their eyes

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/08 17:24
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has made a forecast of Taipei's version of “Manhattanhenge," predicting when and where sunsets will be spectacular against the cityscape, according to a CWB news release.

If no clouds block the sun, people in Taipei will have a good chance of viewing the sunset similar to Manhattanhenge on Emei Street (west of Xining South Road) in the Ximending shopping district from 6:03 – 6:23 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 8) and from 6:06 – 6:26 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the forecast.

For people who miss out on the sunset views against Emei Street, they still have a chance to catch similar views in another downtown spot over the next three days.

According to the CWB forecast, views similar to Manhattanhenge will appear on Zhongxiao East and West Roads (west of the Xinsheng Elevated Expressway), from 5:58 – 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday, 6:01 – 6:21 p.m. on Thursday, and 6:03 – 6:23 p.m. on Friday.

The bureau recommended that spectators wear sunglasses to protect their eyes if they plan on watching for an extended period of time as the sunlight can still be strong.

For watching spectacular sunsets in other cities in Taiwan, refer to the list provided by the CWB.

Forecasted time spans for watching Taipei’s versions of Manhattanhenge:

For Emei Street (峨眉街)

8/8 18：03 - 18：23

8/9 18：06 - 18：26

For Zhongxiao East and West Roads (忠孝東西路)

8/10 17：58 - 18：18

8/11 18：01 - 18：21

8/12 18：03 - 18：23
