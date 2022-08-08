Alexa
Taiwan says strait median line is a 'fact'

By REUTERS
2022/08/08 16:35
People stand near a building overlooking the Taiwan Strait, at the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, one of mainland China's closest points to the isl...

The median line in the Taiwan Strait is a tacit understanding that has existed since the 1950s and its existence is a "fact", Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Monday, after Chinese ships and planes repeatedly crossed it during drills.