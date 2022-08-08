Synagie and Singapore Institute of Retail Studies Partner to Springboard eCommerce Career Opportunities in European Market

The collaboration aims to equip Singapore-based eCommerce workers with the skills needed to venture into Europe





Witnessed by MOS (MCCY & MTI) Low Yen Ling, NYP-SIRS and Synagie signed an MOU to co-develop and roll out a digital commerce talent training and placement programme to boost European-focused eCommerce career opportunities for Singapore-based workers.

Europe's eCommerce market, with its 65million online shoppers, is worth S$600 billion, five times that of Southeast Asia. This presents a great potential for brands and businesses. The programme by Synagie and NYP-SIRS aims to train and offer career opportunities to Singaporeans in five key areas of digital commerce to support Synagie's expansion into Europe starting in October 2022.



Adopting a glocal enterprise approach, the programme's curriculum has been carefully curated by eCommerce subject matter experts and customised to develop key skills in channel store development, creative design, cross-border engagement, marketing and customer service against a European market context. Through this partnership, Synagie and NYP-SIRS will collectively incubate 300 talents and 700 merchants, in a phased approach, to prepare them for the European market.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 August 2022 - Synagie, the leading Southeast Asian digital commerce enabler and Nanyang Polytechnic's Singapore Institute of Retail Studies (NYP-SIRS) have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-develop and roll out a digital commerce talent training and placement programme to boost European-focused eCommerce career opportunities for Singapore-based workers.Europe's eCommerce market, with its 65million online shoppers, is worth S$600 billion, five times that of Southeast Asia. This presents a great potential for brands and businesses. The programme by Synagie and NYP-SIRS aims to train and offer career opportunities to Singaporeans in five key areas of digital commerce to support Synagie's expansion into Europe starting in October 2022.Adopting a glocal enterprise approach, the programme's curriculum has been carefully curated by eCommerce subject matter experts and customised to develop key skills in channel store development, creative design, cross-border engagement, marketing and customer service against a European market context. Through this partnership, Synagie and NYP-SIRS will collectively incubate 300 talents and 700 merchants, in a phased approach, to prepare them for the European market.

said,"Synagie is proud to be propelling the tech and talent of the Singapore eCommerce industry to Europe. With our glocal enterprise approach, Synagie's entry into the market will elevate the online consumer experience and the standards of digital commerce enablement services in Europe. Synagie, known in Southeast Asia as the enabler of choice for Beauty and Fashion, will be the partner of choice for the market with beauty and fashion categories being synonymous with the region. This training and placement program will allow Synagie to bring Singapore businesses and Singaporeans along on this exciting journey, whilst operating and working strategically out of Singapore."said, "The eCommerce industry has been growing at an unprecedented speed. With Singapore being the Southeast Asian hub for cross-border eCommerce, our enterprises are constantly exploring opportunities for growth, both within and outside the region. We are pleased to support Synagie in their expansion into the European market through our training and talent programmes to equip both employees and retailers with the relevant eCommerce skills for them to ride the wave and leverage exciting opportunities in Europe through this collaboration."This partnership with SIRS follows the launch of Synagie Commerce Academy (SCA) earlier this year which saw the co-development of modules with SMU Academy. The SCA programme aims to address the digital commerce talent gap here in Singapore with the goal of upskilling over 3,000 eCommerce and tech professionals by 2025.Hashtag: #Synagie #NanyangPolytechnic #SIRS

About Synagie





Synagie's prolific list of 600 brand partners include Nike, Estee Lauder Companies, Shiseido, L'Oreal, Amore Pacific and Nestle. The Group is the proud Winner of Lazada Regional Partner of Year 2021 & is Lazada 3-starred certified and Shopee accredited enabler across markets and consecutive terms.



Synagie maintains a gender-balanced, diverse workforce of 450 digital commerce professionals across SEA and advocates for fair, inclusive and progressive work spaces. Synagie is the first and currently only enabler championing sustainability across the eCommerce value chain with its Singapore fulfilment centres using Certified Green Packaging since 2021 with the rest of the region to follow by end 2023.



For more information, visit Synagie is the #1, most awarded Ecommerce Enabler in SG & SEA. Founded in 2016, and headquartered from Singapore, Synagie enables digital and Omni Commerce across all major channels and platforms across 7 markets in the region.Synagie's prolific list of 600 brand partners include Nike, Estee Lauder Companies, Shiseido, L'Oreal, Amore Pacific and Nestle. The Group is the proud Winner of Lazada Regional Partner of Year 2021 & is Lazada 3-starred certified and Shopee accredited enabler across markets and consecutive terms.Synagie maintains a gender-balanced, diverse workforce of 450 digital commerce professionals across SEA and advocates for fair, inclusive and progressive work spaces. Synagie is the first and currently only enabler championing sustainability across the eCommerce value chain with its Singapore fulfilment centres using Certified Green Packaging since 2021 with the rest of the region to follow by end 2023.For more information, visit www.synagie.com

About Nanyang Polytechnic and the Singapore Institute of Retail Studies

Established as an institution of higher learning in 1992, Nanyang Polytechnic's (NYP) academic schools offer quality education and training through 40 full-time diploma courses and common entry programmes. NYP also has a full suite of continuing education and training (CET) options for lifelong learning, ranging from specialist and advanced diplomas to SkillsFuture modules and courses.



The Singapore Institute of Retail Studies (SIRS) is a National Continuing Education & Training (CET) institute, appointed to spearhead CET for the retail industry. Jointly established by NYP and SkillsFuture Singapore, NYP-SIRS works closely with industry to support the retail sector through consultancy, executive programmes, solutions development, CET, as well as placement services. For more information, visit https://www.sirs.edu.sg/.