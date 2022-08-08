Alexa
Taiwan’s EVA Air flags fake website offering ticket vouchers

Scam webpage appears in simplified Chinese, promises flight deal

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/08 14:34
Fake EVA Air page. (Facebook, EVA Air image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Air, one of Taiwan’s two major airlines, on Monday (Aug. 8) cautioned against falling for an online scam involving a fraudulent website as people eagerly anticipate overseas travel.

A webpage designed in an identical layout to that of EVA Air has gone viral in LINE groups, tricking users into taking part in a quiz purportedly marking the 30th anniversary of the air carrier, according to TVBS. The content of the page appears in simplified Chinese.

Those who answer four questions correctly will be eligible for a raffle that will “definitely” lead to a flight ticket voucher worth NT$10,000 (US$333). Participants are then asked to share the link and provide their personal information to claim the prize, the report said.

Denouncing the event as a hoax, EVA Air said the company has never hosted any marketing campaigns promising flight discounts since its founding in 1989. It urged the public not to take the bait and that the incident has been reported to the police.
