Taiwan reports 15,206 local COVID cases, lowest in 97 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 21,577 local COVID cases on Monday (Aug. 8), a 29% decrease from the previous day and the lowest number of infections reported on one day since May 3.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 206 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 4,754,268. The 26 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 9,255, and was the lowest single-day death count since May 15.

Local cases

The local cases include 7,098 males, 8,094 females, and 14 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 26 deaths announced on Monday include 12 males and 14 females ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 23 had a history of chronic disease, and 17 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 16 to Aug. 6 and the dates of death were from June 17 to Aug. 6.

Imported cases

The 206 imported cases include 105 males and 101 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. Between July 9 to Aug. 7, 13 arrived from Vietnam, five from Hong Kong, three from Thailand, two from China, and one each from the U.S., Australia, Germany, and the Philippines. The countries of origin of 179 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 15,156,105 COVID tests, with 10,394,918 coming back negative. Of the 4,754,268 confirmed cases, 21,960 were imported, 4,732,254 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 9,255 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 9,240 deaths from local cases, New Taipei City reported the largest number at 2,008, followed by Taipei City at 1,052, Taichung City at 919, Kaohsiung City at 849, and Tainan City at 724.