Cheng & Cheng Taxation Reveals Nine "Additional" Challenges Trading Companies Should Pay Attention to when Pursuing Offshore Claims in Hong Kong

A surprising number of multinational corporations fail in their application for an offshore claim in Hong Kong, even when they have no personnel physically present in the jurisdiction

The taxpayer is carrying on a trade, business or profession in Hong Kong; and

The profits are arising in or derived by the taxpayer from Hong Kong.

Solicitation of orders, negotiation and conclusion.

Trade financing.

Shipment.

Performance of the contracts.

Hong Kong suppliers and/or customers

Pursuant to DIPN 21, if the customers or suppliers of the Hong Kong company are Hong Kong incorporated companies, the IRD's presumption will be that the Hong Kong company carries out sales or purchase activities in Hong Kong, and thus the trading profits will be considered as Hong Kong sourced.



While trading with Hong Kong suppliers or customers does not necessarily infer that the relevant activities are performed in Hong Kong, taxpayers should be prepared to provide sufficient and strong documentary evidence to support their claim that none of the business activities are performed in Hong Kong – and third-party confirmation of the location of the business activities may also be required – otherwise the IRD is likely to disallow the offshore claim of the Hong Kong company.



No employee is hired by the Hong Kong company

For most MNCs, the reason for setting up a Hong Kong company is to facilitate trade in Asia. Hong Kong is not their target market and thus there is no need for their Hong Kong company to hire any staff. All the trading activities of the Hong Kong company are carried out by employees of overseas group companies.



In this situation, from an offshore claim perspective, the IRD will take the view that the Hong Kong company has not carried out any business activity to earn the profits in question. In other words, the IRD looks at whether the Hong Kong company is making such a claim for tax avoidance reasons, or to take advantage of the status of being in Hong Kong (for example, its legal system or free flow of capital). For these reasons, the IRD may disallow the offshore claim of the Hong Kong company.



Lack of internal cost recharge arrangements

As mentioned in Point 2, it is common that the trading activities of a Hong Kong company are carried out by group companies overseas. From a transfer pricing perspective, the Hong Kong company should pay a service fee to the overseas group company for those services.



However, many MNCs have no mechanism for internal cost recharge arrangements between Hong Kong and overseas group companies. In such cases, the IRD will not be convinced that the overseas group company is the agent of the Hong Kong company and will therefore disregard the work performed by the overseas group company. The offshore claim of the Hong Kong company will thus be disallowed.



Existence of a Hong Kong company as a tax planning or internal mark-up mechanism

Similar to the internal cost recharge arrangements, the IRD will also very often make enquiries about the transfer pricing policy of trading companies if the suppliers and/or customers of the Hong Kong company are related companies. Some taxpayers may find this confusing as the transfer pricing policy seems to be irrelevant to the offshore claim.



If the Hong Kong company commands a consistently healthy gross profit margin under the group policy without bearing much risk, together with the fact that the Hong Kong company does not maintain any staff, the IRD is likely to consider that the main objective behind setting up the Hong Kong trading company was for tax avoidance purposes, and will thus disallow the offshore claim of the Hong Kong company.



Non-payment of overseas tax

The Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) Actions set out by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) are aimed at targeting taxpayers who are not paying tax in any tax jurisdiction. As an advocate of BEPS, the IRD is hesitant to grant an offshore claim if the profits have not been taxed in another tax jurisdiction.



Unless the taxpayers can provide strong documentary evidence to substantiate their offshore claim, the IRD will consider the non-payment of overseas tax as strong proof that the trading activities were actually carried out in Hong Kong, and will thus disallow the offshore claim of the Hong Kong company.



Hong Kong trade financing activities

Depending on the nature of the business, the IRD may consider Hong Kong trade financing–related elements (e.g. liaison with financial institutions in Hong Kong, obtaining a Letter of Credit (LC) from Hong Kong financial institutions, or maintaining accounting professionals in Hong Kong) as the profit-generating activities of the taxpayer.



If the IRD considers that trade financing is a core part of the trading operations, and if certain parts of such activities are carried out in Hong Kong, the IRD may disallow the offshore claim of the Hong Kong company.



Hong Kong shipping activities

The IRD may consider Hong Kong shipping-related elements (e.g. arrangement of shipment by the suppliers/customers in Hong Kong; ii) arrangement of shipment by the taxpayer in Hong Kong; and iii) the trans-shipment of goods through Hong Kong) as the profit-generating activities of the taxpayer.



If the IRD considers that shipping is a core part of the trading operations, and if certain parts of such activities are carried out in Hong Kong, the IRD may disallow the offshore claim of the Hong Kong company.



Governance of sales and purchase contracts under Hong Kong Law

The contract effected test is the basic principle in determining the source of trading profits. Many taxpayers only focus on the location of signing and conclusion of the contract. However, the IRD will look beyond that.



Hong Kong has a sound legal system which is recognised by most Asian and Western countries. As such, it is common for the master sales agreements and the master purchase agreements to be effective under and governed by Hong Kong law. However, this could be a drawback from the perspective of an offshore claim.



Together with other factors, the IRD may consider that the Hong Kong trading company earns its profits because of its status of being in Hong Kong, and thus may disallow the offshore claim of the Hong Kong company.



Last but not least, a lack of documentary evidence is still the core reason for failure to be granted an offshore claim in Hong Kong



Insufficient information supplied in respect of trading profits from the purchase and sale of goods

The documentary evidence required for an offshore claim is different from that for accounting and bookkeeping purposes. Many taxpayers are not aware of the need to keep their trade-related business records to defend against any challenge by the IRD. As the IRD's enquiries are normally made a couple of years later, taxpayers can find it difficult to retrieve their business records as many staff would have already left the company.



Under the IRO, the burden of proof lies with the taxpayer in Hong Kong. Submitting all the required documents and information in response to the IRD's enquiry letter is the prerequisite for a successful offshore claim. Some examples of documentary evidence for a trading profit offshore claim are illustrated in Appendix 3 of DIPN No 31 (https://www.ird.gov.hk/eng/pdf/dipn31.pdf).



Taxpayers who intend to pursue an offshore claim in Hong Kong are encouraged to collate a set of supporting documents on a representative trading transaction for the review of their tax advisors. Their finance departments should then communicate with the sales, procurement and operations departments to maintain the necessary business records to avoid or defend against any challenge by the IRD.



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 August 2022

About Cheng & Cheng Taxation Services

This article is by Henry Kwong, Tax Partner of Cheng & Cheng Taxation Services Limited. Cheng & Cheng is one of the top 20 accounting firms in Hong Kong, with over 250 staff in Hong Kong and Mainland China. We are the principal auditor for around 20 listed corporations in Hong Kong and the tax advisor for over 100. We specialise in providing Hong Kong, Mainland China and international tax advisory services, as well as transfer pricing services to international clients. If you would like to know more about transfer pricing in Hong Kong, or seek tax advice from our tax experts, please do not hesitate to contact us by email (henry.kwong@chengtax.com.hk) or phone (+852 5600 1980).

