National Taiwan University hacked as Chinese hackers warn more to come

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has been experiencing stepped-up cyberattacks against the backdrop of Chinese military drills, with the latest target being National Taiwan University (NTU).

The websites of NTU’s Office of Academic Affairs and Office of Research and Development were hacked on Sunday (Aug. 7) night when the homepages were found to display words that suggested “There is only one China in the world” (世界上只有一個中國) in simplified Chinese, wrote CNA.

A prestigious university in Taiwan, NTU said it has taken action to address the breaches, and services for the two websites will be temporarily suspended as they fix the issues. As of 10:00 a.m. Monday (Aug. 8), the two websites have not yet been restored.

This is part of an ongoing online assault against Taiwan since the visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week. Multiple government websites and infrastructure systems have experienced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks or a surge in hacks, including the presidential office and Taiwan Power Company.

APT27, a Chinese hacking group, posted a YouTube video on Aug. 3 claiming it would conduct “a special cyber operation” against Taiwan by seeking to compromise the services of its government and infrastructure. In the latest video released on Sunday, the group claimed responsibility for the string of attacks and warned about more attacks to be expected.

In addition to the threat of a “Taiwanese equipment zero-day” and “leaked data from the government,” APT27 also claimed that “over 200,000 Taiwanese connected devices” are at its mercy if Taiwan “continues to provoke the situation.”

In response to the warning, the National Police Agency said in a press release Monday that strengthened information security measures have been implemented since Aug. 5. It will keep a watch over suspicious website traffic and no breaches or data leaks have been reported.