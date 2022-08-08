Chubb Appoints Division Head of Consumer Lines for Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 August 2022 - Chubb announced today that Serene Neo has been appointed as Division Head of Consumer Lines in Singapore, effective 1 August 2022. She will report to Kevin Bogardus, Country President for Chubb Singapore.



In this newly created role, Serene will have responsibility on all aspects of Singapore's consumer business comprising Accident & Health (A&H) and International Personal Lines (IPL). She will have oversight on business plans and strategies to achieve overall goals and production of the consumer business.



"Over the last few years, Chubb has established market leadership position in the consumer business for general insurance. To enable Chubb to continually present more compelling and holistic product propositions, it is timely to create the new role to meet and exceed market expectations and needs," said Mr. Bogardus.



He added, "We have strong ambitions to grow our consumer business and equally, a commitment to continue to deliver on the overall customer experience. With Serene's expertise and experience in consumer product development, innovation, digitalisation, and development of customer-centric strategies, I am confident she is well placed to steer our strategy in Singapore."



Ms. Neo joined Chubb Singapore in 2019 as Division Head of A&H. Prior to joining Chubb, she has close to two decades of professional experience spanning across banking, advertising, and tourism industries.



Hashtag: #Chubb



About Chubb Singapore

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer. Chubb Insurance Singapore Limited, via acquisitions by its predecessor companies, has been present in Singapore since 1948. Chubb in Singapore provides underwriting and risk management expertise for all major classes of general insurance. The company's product offerings include Financial Lines, Casualty, Property, Marine, Industry Practices as well as Group insurance solutions for large corporates, multinationals, small and medium-sized businesses. In addition, to meet the evolving needs of consumers, it also offers a suite of tailored Accident & Health and Personal & Specialty insurance options through a multitude of distribution channels including bancassurance, independent distribution partners and affinity partnerships.



Over the years, Chubb in Singapore has established strong client relationships by delivering responsive service, developing innovative products and providing market leadership built on financial strength.



More information can be found at www.chubb.com/sg.



