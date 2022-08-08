Alexa
Cardinals outslug Yankees 12-9 to complete 3-game sweep

By STEVE OVERBEY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/08/08 07:18
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong watches his three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, Aug. ...
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong (11) is congratulated by teammate Nolan Arenado (28) after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a...
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong, left, is congratulated by first base coach Stubby Clapp (82) after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth in...
New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson drops his batting helmet after being called out on strikes to end the top of the seventh inning of a baseball game ag...
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a two-run double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, A...

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong both homered and drove in four runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals outlast the New York Yankees 12-9 on Sunday, completing a three-game sweep.

St. Louis won its season-high seventh straight in a slugfest that took 4 hours, 25 minutes — the longest nine-inning game in the majors this season.

DJ LeMahieu homered for the Yankees, who have lost five in a row. It's their worst skid since a seven-game slide last September.

St. Louis moved a season-best 12 games over .500 with its first regular-season series sweep of the Yankees.

New York still has the best record in the American League but its lead in the AL East is down to 9 1/2 games over Toronto, the first time it's been single digits since June 15.

St. Louis became the first team to sweep the Yankees in a series of at least three games this year. Atlanta and the New York Mets are the only clubs in the majors to avoid that fate so far.