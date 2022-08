Sunday At San Jose State University San Jose, Calif. Purse: $757,900 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor SAN JOSE, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Sunday from Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic at San Jose State University (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Championship

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (4), China, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, 7-5, 6-0.