Strategic Partnership Between Art Tokyo Global and Shanghai Film Co. Ltd

Leveraging The Artworks And Contents From Both Companies To Create Digital Arts with Location-Based Entertainment And Promote Asian Artists To The World

SINGAPORE

8 August 2022 -

1.

Production and publication of digital art using Web3.0 technology

(a)

Production of digital artworks of Asia artworks;

(b)

Sales of digital artworks from Asian Artists; and

(c)

Production and sales of collaborative artworks by Asian artists.

2.

Production, promotion, and branding of the World's first NFT Art Film, "SHIP"

(a)

Event program for the branding of the NFT Art Film "SHIP"; and

(b)

Collaborate on various areas centering around the next sequel of "SHIP."

3.

Planning, implementing, and operating art exhibitions and Location-based Entertainment derived from the NFT Art Film "SHIP".

(a)

Organizing and operating art exhibition and sales events for branding of the NFT Art Film "SHIP"; and

(b)

Joint production and implementation of the "Around by SHIP" Location-based Entertainment project, a spin-off project from the above exhibition and sales events.

Mr. Naohiko Kishi, Chairman and Executive Producer of ATG, said, "This important strategic partnership is a strong endorsement of our innovations in Art and Film combining with the Latest Technologies to set new standards for art creation and unique experiences for art lovers.”

Mr. Steven Zhang, CEO of ATG, said, "Our partnership with SFC will bring together the Asian artists and allow us to deliver more content in our exhibitions and offer new experiences using Location-based Entertainment. This strategic partnership will offer a global platform for Asian artists to showcase their work and create more exciting content in the newly created World of Metaverse."

Art Tokyo Global Pte Ltd (ATG) and Shanghai Film Co., Ltd (SFC) have jointly announced today a strategic partnership to develop a variety of businesses, including digital collectibles centered on the World's first NFT Art Film, "SHIP" using Web 3.0 Technology, Metaverse, and other advanced technologies. The partnership will form a strong network for promoting art from Asian artists to the World, and some of the collaboration areas include:Hashtag: #ArtTokyoGlobal

About Art Tokyo Global

Art Tokyo Global (ATG) is an Art Exhibition, Film Production, and Digital Art Company headquartered in Singapore, with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Tokyo, Japan, and Shanghai, China.



ATG runs Asia’s largest art exhibition events, including Art Fair Tokyo, Art Stage Osaka, ArtKYOTO, and Daimaru Matsuya National Art Exhibition Tour. It is also active in Film Creative, Production, and Distribution of NFT Art Films. In July 2022, ATG completed the production of the World’s first NFT 70-minute Art Film – "SHIP" which will have a global launch within the year. In addition, ATG has developed its Future Art Tokyo (FAT) Collection Platform offering a digital art production and NFT marketplace for emerging artists in Asia. By 2023, the Company expects to have 2,000+ talented Asian artists in its FAT Collection and extend its platform to other emerging artists from Singapore and ASEAN countries.



Leveraging vast experience in the art scene, ATG has integrated Art, Films, and Technologies to break new ground and offer new and unique experiences for art lovers. The goal is to build the largest global platform for Asian artists and art lovers.



For more information, visit arttokyoglobal.



About Shanghai Film Co, Ltd.

Shanghai Film Group Co. Ltd is composed of Shanghai Film Studio, Shanghai Animation Film Studio, Shanghai Dubbing Studio, Shanghai Documentary Film Studio, Shanghai Film Technology Plant, Shanghai United Cinemas, East Film Distribution Company, Shanghai East Movie Channel, Shanghai Film Park, Shanghai Art Designing Corp., and Crowne Plaza Hotel Shanghai, etc. It is one of the largest film groups in China.



Since 2003's organizational reform, SFG has been sticking to the "open door" and "cooperation" policy. Besides producing a great diversity of films, its major business includes film (and TV drama) development, production, promotion, sales, distribution, and exhibition. SFG has formed a complete business chain linking film & TV drama production, distribution and exhibition, technical services, media, film studios, film education, and so on. With leading production capacity, market share, and international recognition in China, SFG is contributing actively to developing the Chinese film industry. For more information, visit cfc.cn.

