Zimbabwe chases down 291 to win ODI series over Bangladesh

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Sikandar Raza and Regis Chakabva scored centuries as Zimbabwe successfully chased down almost 300 runs to win the second one-day international against Bangladesh on Sunday and take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Bangladesh scored 290-9 after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. Zimbabwe reached 291-5 in 47.3 overs in reply for a five-wicket victory.

Raza was 117 not out off 127 deliveries, including eight fours and four sixes, and Chakabva was even faster with a 75-ball 102. The pair took Zimbabwe from 49-4 to 250-5.

Mahmudullah top scored for Bangladesh with 80 not out off 84 balls. Raza took 3-56 in 10 overs of spin.

The third and final ODI is on Wednesday.

