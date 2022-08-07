All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|70
|38
|.648
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|41-15
|29-23
|Toronto
|59
|48
|.551
|10½
|+2
|5-5
|L-2
|34-21
|25-27
|Tampa Bay
|57
|50
|.533
|12½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|33-21
|24-29
|Baltimore
|56
|51
|.523
|13½
|1
|7-3
|W-5
|31-20
|25-31
|Boston
|54
|55
|.495
|16½
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|26-27
|28-28
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|57
|50
|.533
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|31-24
|26-26
|Cleveland
|55
|52
|.514
|2
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|28-22
|27-30
|Chicago
|54
|53
|.505
|3
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|25-29
|29-24
|Kansas City
|43
|65
|.398
|14½
|14½
|4-6
|W-1
|24-31
|19-34
|Detroit
|43
|66
|.394
|15
|15
|3-7
|W-1
|26-29
|17-37
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|70
|39
|.642
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|34-17
|36-22
|Seattle
|58
|51
|.532
|12
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|28-25
|30-26
|Texas
|48
|59
|.449
|21
|9
|5-5
|W-1
|23-30
|25-29
|Los Angeles
|46
|62
|.426
|23½
|11½
|4-6
|W-1
|24-32
|22-30
|Oakland
|41
|67
|.380
|28½
|16½
|6-4
|L-1
|17-34
|24-33
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|69
|39
|.639
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|34-18
|35-21
|Atlanta
|64
|45
|.587
|5½
|+4
|5-5
|L-2
|37-22
|27-23
|Philadelphia
|59
|48
|.551
|9½
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|29-25
|30-23
|Miami
|48
|59
|.449
|20½
|11
|2-8
|L-2
|23-28
|25-31
|Washington
|36
|73
|.330
|33½
|24
|2-8
|L-4
|17-40
|19-33
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|59
|48
|.551
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|34-20
|25-28
|Milwaukee
|58
|49
|.542
|1
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|27-21
|31-28
|Chicago
|43
|63
|.406
|15½
|15½
|4-6
|W-2
|22-32
|21-31
|Cincinnati
|43
|63
|.406
|15½
|15½
|6-4
|W-1
|24-32
|19-31
|Pittsburgh
|43
|64
|.402
|16
|16
|3-7
|L-2
|24-29
|19-35
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|74
|33
|.692
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-7
|37-15
|37-18
|San Diego
|61
|49
|.555
|14½
|+½
|6-4
|L-3
|31-23
|30-26
|San Francisco
|52
|55
|.486
|22
|7
|4-6
|W-1
|29-27
|23-28
|Arizona
|47
|59
|.443
|26½
|11½
|4-6
|L-1
|28-28
|19-31
|Colorado
|48
|62
|.436
|27½
|12½
|3-7
|W-1
|30-27
|18-35
___
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game
Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, Houston 1
Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 5, Boston 4
Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 0
St. Louis 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
San Francisco 7, Oakland 3
Minnesota 7, Toronto 3
L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 1, 2nd game
Houston at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 4-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-4) at Oakland (Irvin 6-8), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-4), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 0
Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 11, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 2, 2nd game
St. Louis 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
San Francisco 7, Oakland 3
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.
Cincinnati (Dunn 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 8-5), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Arizona (Gallen 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 7-9) at San Diego (Snell 4-5), 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.