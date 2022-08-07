All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Louisville
|15
|3
|4
|49
|47
|16
|Tampa Bay
|14
|3
|6
|48
|48
|23
|Memphis
|14
|5
|3
|45
|42
|22
|Pittsburgh
|13
|6
|4
|43
|38
|26
|Birmingham
|12
|6
|5
|41
|35
|20
|Detroit City FC
|9
|5
|8
|35
|28
|21
|Miami
|9
|7
|7
|34
|27
|23
|Tulsa
|7
|12
|4
|25
|29
|40
|Indy
|6
|12
|4
|22
|24
|35
|Loudoun
|5
|14
|3
|18
|23
|45
|Hartford
|4
|14
|5
|17
|23
|36
|Atlanta 2
|4
|16
|4
|16
|28
|64
|Charleston
|3
|16
|4
|13
|27
|52
|New York Red Bulls II
|2
|17
|3
|9
|12
|45
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Antonio
|16
|4
|2
|50
|37
|18
|San Diego
|14
|5
|4
|46
|52
|36
|Colorado Springs
|13
|8
|2
|41
|46
|38
|New Mexico
|10
|5
|8
|38
|34
|24
|Sacramento
|10
|5
|7
|37
|29
|23
|El Paso
|9
|10
|6
|33
|39
|31
|Las Vegas
|9
|8
|6
|33
|27
|27
|LA Galaxy II
|9
|11
|4
|31
|39
|46
|Oakland
|6
|7
|11
|29
|37
|35
|Phoenix
|8
|10
|5
|29
|33
|39
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|11
|5
|26
|26
|30
|MONTEREY BAY FC
|8
|11
|2
|26
|27
|38
|Orange County
|5
|10
|8
|23
|37
|41
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Birmingham 1, Hartford 0
Tampa Bay 3, Indy 1
Pittsburgh 1, Tulsa 0
Las Vegas 1, Atlanta 1, tie
Sacramento 4, Charleston 2
Monterey Bay FC 1, Loudoun 0
LA Galaxy II 1, San Antonio 1, tie
Louisville 1, El Paso 0
San Diego 3, Orange County 2
Phoenix 4, Colorado 0
New Mexico 2, New York Red Bulls II 1
Memphis 2, New York Red Bulls II 1
Sacramento 2, New Mexico 1
Pittsburgh 2, Indy 0
Loudoun 2, LA Galaxy II 0
Tampa Bay 1, Detroit City FC 0
Birmingham 6, Atlanta 0
Louisville 4, Charleston 1
Memphis 3, Hartford 1
Miami 3, New Mexico 0
Monterey Bay FC 1, El Paso 0
Colorado 3, Orange County 3, tie
San Diego 3, San Antonio 0
Las Vegas 0, Phoenix 0, tie
Rio Grande Valley 1, Sacramento 1, tie
Atlanta at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Miami, 7 p.m.
Loudoun at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Monterey Bay FC at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Charleston at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
El Paso at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Indy at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
San Diego at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
New Mexico at LA Galaxy II, 8 p.m.
Detroit City FC at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Memphis at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Las Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Sacramento, 11 p.m.