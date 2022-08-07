Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/07 22:10
WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 24 8 .750
x-Connecticut 22 10 .688 2
x-Washington 20 13 .606
Atlanta 14 18 .438 10
New York 13 19 .406 11
Indiana 5 29 .147 20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 22 10 .688
x-Seattle 20 12 .625 2
Dallas 16 16 .500 6
Phoenix 14 19 .424
Minnesota 12 20 .375 10
Los Angeles 12 20 .375 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday's Games

Dallas 95, Indiana 91, OT

Phoenix 76, New York 62

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.