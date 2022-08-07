Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, August 7, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partial sunshine;82;75;Some sun, pleasant;82;75;SSW;11;81%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;109;93;Sunny and very warm;110;92;N;7;33%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;95;74;Mostly sunny;95;73;W;15;46%;1%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;84;72;Sunny and pleasant;84;73;ENE;9;57%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, nice;71;55;Mostly sunny;73;57;NNE;8;64%;27%;5

Anchorage, United States;Windy this afternoon;60;52;Breezy with rain;60;51;S;14;83%;97%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;98;76;Partly sunny;99;77;WNW;7;21%;4%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sun and clouds, nice;80;57;A morning shower;73;56;NE;13;62%;57%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers;69;57;A shower in the p.m.;72;55;SSW;9;72%;61%;5

Athens, Greece;Windy;91;80;Winds subsiding;89;80;N;16;43%;3%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of rain;55;49;A couple of showers;60;50;ESE;6;87%;97%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot, becoming breezy;117;88;Breezy and hot;114;85;NW;13;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;94;73;Clouds and sun;94;72;S;6;59%;13%;10

Bangalore, India;Showers around;78;69;Increasingly windy;77;68;WSW;17;80%;57%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;88;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;SW;11;80%;96%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm around;86;75;Mostly sunny, nice;86;75;SE;10;59%;4%;9

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;93;77;Rain and drizzle;84;72;NNE;7;61%;87%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;91;68;A thunderstorm;88;66;N;5;59%;98%;8

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;74;57;Partly sunny;78;60;NNE;5;41%;7%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;68;47;Mostly cloudy;69;50;ESE;8;61%;41%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;87;60;Clouds and sun, warm;88;60;N;5;32%;3%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds;82;62;A t-storm in spots;79;59;N;9;48%;42%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine, pleasant;74;53;Sunshine and nice;76;57;NNE;6;54%;2%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;92;69;Sunny and hot;91;71;NNE;11;43%;5%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Not as hot;86;62;A t-storm in spots;85;62;NNE;6;35%;66%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;56;44;An afternoon shower;56;47;SE;9;56%;73%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;86;63;Clouds and sun, nice;87;62;ENE;7;30%;1%;6

Busan, South Korea;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;82;A stray t-storm, hot;93;82;SW;11;59%;55%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Abundant sunshine;92;78;Plenty of sunshine;93;79;NNE;7;33%;2%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;An afternoon shower;62;53;Low clouds breaking;65;48;SE;9;72%;25%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;83;66;A shower;84;67;SSE;5;61%;83%;11

Chennai, India;A morning shower;91;82;Breezy;95;82;WSW;14;70%;36%;7

Chicago, United States;A shower and t-storm;82;77;A couple of t-storms;85;69;N;13;76%;98%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;86;79;Breezy with a shower;86;78;WSW;15;73%;96%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in spots;66;54;Some sun, a shower;68;53;NNE;6;64%;43%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny intervals;87;81;A t-storm around;87;81;SW;5;79%;55%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;99;82;Remaining very warm;99;81;SSE;8;44%;36%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;86;68;A shower in spots;83;66;SSE;9;63%;63%;4

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;85;81;A stray thunderstorm;94;83;ESE;5;73%;85%;7

Denver, United States;A p.m. thunderstorm;85;62;A t-storm around;86;63;SSE;8;49%;45%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;82;Hot with a t-storm;93;81;SE;13;70%;98%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;90;72;A shower in the p.m.;89;72;SSE;7;61%;59%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, nice;71;50;Partly sunny;70;51;SSW;5;67%;3%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;95;69;Sunshine;95;71;NE;8;17%;0%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine and nice;84;70;Partly sunny;84;72;SSW;10;65%;2%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;A t-storm in spots;91;77;SSE;5;75%;53%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;79;49;Plenty of sun;80;50;ENE;5;32%;0%;7

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;E;11;69%;48%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;69;54;Sunshine, a shower;65;50;W;6;74%;63%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;86;76;A couple of t-storms;86;76;W;9;85%;96%;3

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;80;ESE;9;69%;57%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;88;76;An afternoon shower;89;77;ENE;15;56%;55%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;80;72;Thunderstorms;76;72;W;13;88%;99%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;93;75;A t-storm around;90;78;NNE;8;64%;73%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, breezy;85;75;Increasingly windy;88;74;NE;17;61%;27%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;88;76;Abundant sunshine;91;77;ENE;8;62%;28%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;99;90;Clouds and sun;99;90;W;9;56%;17%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;High clouds;73;51;Mostly sunny;68;42;S;9;32%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;90;68;Plenty of sun;92;65;NNE;8;24%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Humid;88;82;Clouds and sun;94;83;WNW;9;69%;55%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;84;69;A shower and t-storm;86;69;SSW;5;78%;94%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;79;A t-storm around;90;79;ESE;10;53%;93%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;80;60;A t-storm in spots;73;62;NNE;8;80%;66%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief p.m. showers;91;80;Increasingly windy;90;80;NE;19;65%;85%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny and nice;86;69;Mostly sunny;85;69;WSW;6;54%;8%;10

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;92;81;A thunderstorm;89;80;SE;12;75%;93%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;77;A t-storm around;91;77;E;6;70%;53%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;57;29;An afternoon shower;57;30;NNE;12;40%;86%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Nice with some sun;84;75;Nice with some sun;83;75;SW;12;72%;44%;5

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;61;58;Sun and some clouds;61;59;SSE;8;79%;2%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;76;63;Partly sunny, nice;78;62;NNW;6;66%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;79;59;Warm with sunshine;81;61;ESE;4;46%;11%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;92;67;Clouds and sun;89;66;S;7;55%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;74;66;Clearing;74;67;SSW;6;79%;3%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;96;73;Sunny and hot;96;75;SE;5;28%;2%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;82;A shower in places;87;81;W;16;68%;60%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;93;78;More sun than clouds;92;78;NNE;4;60%;10%;10

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;89;77;Downpours;83;78;E;6;84%;100%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;59;41;Partly sunny;57;40;N;6;70%;6%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;An afternoon shower;76;56;A p.m. t-storm;71;56;N;9;62%;87%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;88;79;Clouds and sun;89;80;E;11;65%;88%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Not as warm;71;51;Clouds and sun;73;53;NNW;6;55%;14%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;An afternoon shower;87;73;Partly sunny;85;74;SSW;14;65%;28%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;52;46;Breezy in the p.m.;55;49;ESE;11;67%;35%;4

Montreal, Canada;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;88;63;A shower and t-storm;69;62;NE;4;86%;100%;3

Moscow, Russia;Rain and a t-storm;85;62;A morning shower;72;60;N;8;83%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;88;80;A shower and t-storm;83;80;WSW;12;94%;100%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;75;50;Partly sunny, nice;77;52;NNE;6;53%;12%;7

New York, United States;Very humid;92;77;Sunshine, hot, humid;93;80;SSW;9;61%;55%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;93;71;Mostly sunny;93;73;WNW;10;49%;1%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun, nice;76;58;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;E;7;75%;6%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower and t-storm;93;81;A shower and t-storm;93;81;SW;7;68%;91%;10

Oslo, Norway;Sun, some clouds;64;50;Partly sunny;68;53;S;6;69%;10%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A shower and t-storm;88;64;A shower and t-storm;70;62;SSW;10;87%;99%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;83;76;A morning shower;82;76;E;17;77%;82%;7

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;NW;5;83%;78%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Becoming cloudy;93;77;Clouds and sun;93;76;E;6;64%;14%;7

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, nice;81;61;Mostly sunny, warm;84;63;NNE;9;39%;0%;7

Perth, Australia;Showers around;64;50;A little p.m. rain;62;46;WSW;15;77%;97%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;A stray thunderstorm;85;77;SSW;10;72%;79%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;88;76;Breezy in the p.m.;90;74;SE;16;68%;7%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;95;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;75;SE;9;54%;47%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;74;54;Partly sunny;76;56;E;4;37%;3%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;88;78;Rain and a t-storm;88;74;N;7;83%;100%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Nice with some sun;70;48;Partly sunny;71;50;SW;8;44%;41%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;78;64;Clearing;78;63;NNW;6;73%;1%;10

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;81;73;Mostly sunny, nice;82;72;SSE;11;67%;44%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers;56;48;Windy with rain;55;51;SSE;18;77%;100%;3

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;71;56;A shower in spots;67;56;NW;6;68%;58%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;79;69;Mostly cloudy, humid;77;70;WSW;8;78%;37%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;114;90;Mostly sunny and hot;114;93;ESE;10;13%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny and hot;96;74;A t-storm around;93;72;NE;7;41%;43%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;An afternoon shower;68;58;Sunshine, pleasant;67;54;WNW;10;67%;7%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;72;60;Low clouds breaking;72;61;W;14;64%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;76;66;Couple of t-storms;77;66;ENE;7;75%;79%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray thunderstorm;87;80;Clearing and breezy;87;80;E;16;75%;27%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;79;65;Decreasing clouds;77;65;NNE;7;87%;55%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower;74;60;Afternoon showers;75;62;NNW;8;66%;86%;11

Santiago, Chile;A shower in the p.m.;51;30;Plenty of sunshine;59;34;SE;4;44%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;A t-storm around;88;75;NNE;7;78%;55%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;84;59;Mostly sunny, nice;86;61;NNW;6;52%;1%;9

Seattle, United States;Sunny and very warm;84;60;Warm with sunshine;85;59;NNW;7;46%;1%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A shower and t-storm;90;79;Rain and a t-storm;81;77;SSW;8;91%;100%;3

Shanghai, China;Very hot;100;84;Some sun, very hot;99;84;SSE;14;49%;44%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;88;80;A morning t-storm;89;79;SSE;9;69%;89%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;84;59;Partly sunny, nice;85;59;SSW;8;50%;5%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray thunderstorm;87;80;A shower in the a.m.;87;79;ENE;15;71%;66%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower in places;70;53;Mostly sunny;71;52;SSE;6;53%;4%;4

Sydney, Australia;Breezy and cooler;60;50;A couple of showers;62;50;SW;17;68%;98%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Hazy sun, seasonable;91;81;Hot, becoming windy;96;81;SE;15;51%;17%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy this morning;70;56;A shower or two;66;55;W;7;72%;84%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;96;74;Plenty of sunshine;96;74;N;7;29%;2%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;A stray p.m. shower;85;70;A p.m. t-storm;82;70;E;8;60%;66%;3

Tehran, Iran;Warm with sunshine;100;82;Sunny and very warm;101;79;WSW;7;15%;4%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunlit and pleasant;89;75;Sunshine and nice;88;74;NE;10;51%;2%;11

Tirana, Albania;Very hot;103;74;A stray t-storm, hot;97;73;SSE;6;41%;41%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A stray thunderstorm;87;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;81;SSW;15;71%;56%;10

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;83;71;Humid with a t-storm;80;65;WNW;10;88%;97%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;89;75;Mostly sunny;88;76;NNE;5;64%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Lots of sun, warm;97;76;A strong t-storm;97;75;NW;10;53%;48%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds rolling in;68;47;Mostly sunny, nice;71;50;WSW;9;51%;29%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and very warm;82;63;Sunny and very warm;83;65;N;5;53%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Pleasant and warmer;80;60;A stray thunderstorm;78;59;NNW;7;42%;42%;4

Vientiane, Laos;T-storms, very warm;87;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;NNE;5;72%;93%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;71;52;A shower in places;71;53;NW;7;60%;55%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;70;55;Clouds and sun, nice;73;57;NNE;6;55%;20%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;58;45;Very windy, rain;50;46;SSE;28;84%;100%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon t-storms;87;76;Rain and a t-storm;80;75;WSW;8;86%;100%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;93;67;A t-storm in spots;88;67;NNE;5;47%;64%;10

