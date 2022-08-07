Number of flights to and from Taiwan decrease due to Chinese military exercise

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The numbers of flights to and from Taiwan as well as connecting flights have decreased due to the live-fire military drills the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have been conducting around Taiwan since Thursday (Aug. 4), Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said in a press release on Sunday (Aug. 7).

The MOTC said that it has continued to monitor air and sea movements surrounding China’s military exercise zones and asked the ministry's Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) and Maritime Port Bureau (MPB) to continue guiding aircraft and ships to avoid the temporary danger zones created by the exercise.

According to the CAA’s statistics, there were 369 departure, arrival and connecting flights on Saturday (Aug. 6), which was close to the numbers of flights recorded on the previous two days.



The MOTC said sea transportation has not been much affected by China’s military exercise, with the harbors most affected in Keelung, Taipei, and Kaohsiung.

According to the MPB’s statistics, there were a total of 117 ships entering and 119 ships heading out of the seven international commercial ports around Taiwan on Saturday, which was not very different from the past.