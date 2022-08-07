Taiwan reports 21,771 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Aug. 7) announced 22,044 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 21,771 were local and 273 were imported, as well as 42 deaths.

The local cases included 9,942 males and 11,824 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of five local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, 87 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 42 reported deaths, 24 were male and 18 were female. They ranged in age between 40 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases and had a history of chronic illness. Twenty-five had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between May 11 and Aug. 4 and died between May 26 and Aug. 4.

The imported cases included 157 males and 116 females. They ranged in age from under five to 80 and arrived between July 7 and Saturday (Aug. 6). Five arrived from Japan, four each from Vietnam and Thailand, three each from the Philippines, the U.K., and Singapore, two each from Australia, Turkey, South Korea, and the U.S., and one each from Malaysia, Cambodia, the United Arab, New Zealand, India, Ireland, and Germany. The origins of the other imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 4,738,861 cases of COVID-19, including 21,756 imported, while 9,229 people have succumbed to the disease.