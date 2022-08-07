San Jose 3, Austin FC 3

|San Jose
|2
|1
|—
|3
|Austin FC
|3
|0
|—
|3
First Half_1, Austin FC, Cascante, 2 (Fagundez), 6th minute; 2, San Jose, Kikanovic, 4 (Marie), 8th; 3, San Jose, Marie, 1, 20th; 4, Austin FC, Driussi, 15 (Finlay), 26th; 5, Austin FC, Driussi, 16, 44th.
Second Half_6, San Jose, Ebobisse, 13 (Espinoza), 88th.
Goalies_San Jose, Matt Bersano, Emi Ochoa; Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Andrew Tarbell.
Yellow Cards_Driussi, Austin FC, 23rd; Beason, San Jose, 39th; Stuver, Austin FC, 61st; Yueill, San Jose, 84th.
Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Ryan Graves, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Katja Koroleva.
A_20,738.
___
San Jose_Matt Bersano; Tanner Beason, Paul Marie, Nathan, Tommy Thompson (Jack Skahan, 82nd); Cristian Espinoza, Judson (Jan Gregus, 78th), Jamiro Monteiro, Jackson Yueill; Jeremy Ebobisse, Benjamin Kikanovic (Cade Cowell, 77th).
Austin FC_Bradley Stuver; Julio Cascante, Ruben Gabrielsen, Nicholas Lima; Diego Fagundez (Owen Wolff, 74th), Ethan Finlay (Rodney Redes, 75th), Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring; Sebastian Driussi (Felipe Martins, 86th), Jon Gallagher, Maximiliano Urruti (Moussa Djitte, 86th).