Sporting Kansas City 4, Los Angeles Galaxy 2

|Los Angeles Galaxy
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Sporting Kansas City
|3
|1
|—
|4
First Half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Thommy, 1 (Espinoza), 10th minute; 2, Sporting Kansas City, Agada, 1, 40th; 3, Sporting Kansas City, Agada, 2 (Salloi), 45th+5.
Second Half_4, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 8 (Alvarez), 83rd; 5, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 9 (penalty kick), 90th+2; 6, Sporting Kansas City, Salloi, 5, 90th+5.
Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann; Sporting Kansas City, John Pulskamp, Kendall McIntosh.
Yellow Cards_Williams, Los Angeles Galaxy, 24th; Gasper, Los Angeles Galaxy, 26th; Espinoza, Sporting Kansas City, 56th; Chicharito, Los Angeles Galaxy, 63rd.
Referee_Michael Radchuk. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, C.J. Morgante, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.
___
Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Coulibaly Sega, Chase Gasper (Raheem Edwards, 46th), Kelvin Leerdam (Julian Araujo, 46th), Derrick Williams; Gaston Brugman (Adam Esperza-Saldana, 81st), Douglas Costa (Efrain Alvarez, 59th), Marky Delgado; Kevin Cabral (Samuel Grandsir, 59th), Chicharito, Dejan Joveljic.
Sporting Kansas City_John Pulskamp; Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Benjamin Sweat, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza (Felipe Hernandez, 58th), Erik Thommy (Oriol Rosell, 67th), Remi Walter; William Agada (Marinos Tzionis, 88th), Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi.