Unseeded Rogers, Kasatkina advance to San Jose final

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Unseeded American Shelby Rogers defeated No. 9 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Rogers will play No. 7 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia in Sunday's final of the hard-court U.S. Open tune-up, looking for her first WTA singles title. Kasatkina advanced by beating second-seeded and fourth-ranked Paula Badosa of Spain 6-2, 6-4.

Rogers trailed 4-3 in the second set before breaking serve twice while winning three straight games to pull out the match. Rogers is 2-1 all-time against Kudermetova.

Rogers beat top-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals. She then beat fellow American Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semis.

Kasatkina topped Badosa for the second time in three career matchups.

___

