Lithuanian transport and communications vice minister to visit Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Lithuanian delegation headed by Transport and Communications Vice Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute is set to arrive in Taiwan on Sunday (Aug. 7).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) wrote in a press release that the delegation consists of 11 government officials and electric bus business representatives. Their five-day visit will deepen bilateral exchanges and collaborations pertaining to smart and green transportation, 5G communications, and electric buses.

The delegation will meet with Taiwan’s transport-related government agencies and visit leading electric bus businesses with the goal of creating a supply chain between democratic allies.

MOFA wrote that as authoritarianism seeks to expand and sabotage a rule-based world order, Taiwan and Lithuania deeply feel the importance of working together to protect shared values. One major focus of the Taiwan-Lithuanian partnership is collaboration in the field of transportation.

Vaiciukeviciute’s visit comes after Lithuanian Economy and Innovation Vice Minister Jovita Neliupsiene’s visit on June 12 and Agricultural Vice Minister Egidijus Giedraitis’s visit on June 22. The frequent official interactions between the governments of Lithuania and Taiwan reflect a relationship that has been warming between the two countries since 2020.